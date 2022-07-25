Home Nation

'Government trying to intimidate', Congress reacts to suspending MPs from Lok Sabha

Tagore, one of the suspended MPs said for the past six days, Congress has been demanding a discussion on price rise but the government has shown "complete arrogance".

Published: 25th July 2022 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas after being suspended for rest of the session

Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas after being suspended for rest of the session. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Soon after four of its MPs were suspended for the rest of the session for disrupting proceedings in Lok Sabha, the Congress on Monday said the government was trying to "intimidate" it and asserted that the party will not be cowed down.

Four Congress MPs - Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas - were suspended from Lok Sabha for the rest of the session for displaying placards and disrupting proceedings despite a warning by Speaker Om Birla.

Speaking with reporters along with the four suspended MPs, Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said, "The government is trying to intimidate us by suspending our MPs. What was their fault? They were trying to raise the issues which matter to people."

The Congress party will not be cowed down like this, he asserted.

"The MPs were holding placards raising the issues of rise in prices of gas cylinder, imposition of GST on items such as flour and buttermilk. We moved an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on these issues, but no discussion was held," he said.

Tagore, one of the suspended MPs, said for the past six days, Congress has been demanding a discussion on price rise, giving notices for an adjournment motion but the government has shown "complete arrogance".

"Today, when a tribal woman has taken oath as President, a Dalit woman has been suspended from Lok Sabha," he said.

Tagore also alleged that the BJP only wants Parliament to cheer its leaders and its victory.

"We were trying to show placards in the House and place them in the camera angles. They say placards are not allowed in Parliament... what is allowed is only cheering for Modi ji," he said.

The government only hears the voice of the fourth-richest man in the world and not the common man, Tagore alleged.

