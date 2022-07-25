Home Nation

LG seeks report from Delhi chief secretary on alleged liquor licencing irregularities

The report has been sought within 15 days following a complaint by an eminent organisation of jurists, lawyers and prominent citizens.

Published: 25th July 2022 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. (Photo | Express)

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has sought a report from the Chief Secretary on allegations of cartelisation, facilitating monopolies and favouring blacklisted firms in the award of liquor licences, sources said on Monday.

The report has been sought within 15 days following a complaint by an eminent organisation of jurists, lawyers and prominent citizens, they said while refusing to divulge the name of the organisation.

"The Lt Governor has forwarded a complaint by an eminent organisation of jurists, lawyers and eminent citizens, prima facie establishing grave irregularities in the award of liquor licences, to the Chief Secretary for verification and enquiry, and asked him to submit a report to him and the chief minister within a fortnight," a source said.

ALSO READ | Trouble for Kejriwal as L-G orders CBI probe on Delhi government's liquor policy; AAP cries foul

"The complaint that alleges cartelisation, facilitating monopolies and favouring blacklisted firms, brings out that the same was done in deliberate and premeditated violation of the new Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The LG will take appropriate action as per law on the basis of the report," he added.

The LG had last week recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities related to the Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Kejriwal government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi excise policy VK Saxena Liquor licence
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp