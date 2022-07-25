Lok Sabha adjourns till 3 pm following Opposition protests over price rise

Home Nation

Speaker Om Birla warned the protesting members that those who continue to shout slogans, display placards will have to do it outside the House after 3 pm.

25th July 2022

Parliament House, Lok Sabha

Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned till 3 pm amid protests by Opposition members over price rise, with Speaker Om Birla warning that members might be asked to go out of the House if they continue protesting after 3 pm.

Speaker Om Birla warned the protesting members, including from the Congress, TMC and DMK, that those who continue to shout slogans, display placards will have to do it outside the House after 3 pm.

As the Opposition members continued to protest, a visibly peeved Birla told them that the government was ready to discuss issues raised by them and stressed that people want the House to function.

With the din continuing, the proceedings were adjourned till 3 pm after the Question Hour went on for around 20 minutes.

