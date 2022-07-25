Home Nation

New youth policy in Madhya Pradesh, Chandrashekhar Azad statue to be unveiled

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Saturday announced a novel youth policy to be implemented in the state on National Youth Day (January 12, 2023).

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Saturday announced a novel youth policy to be implemented in the state on National Youth Day (January 12, 2023). 

Inaugurating the state-level Youth Panchayat, which marked the 116th birth anniversary of the country’s freedom struggle hero Chandrashekhar Azad, in Bhopal, the CM said the state will have its new youth policy.

“It will include all suggestions and participation of youths. The new youth policy will be implemented across the state on Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary (National Youth Day) on January 12.”

He also announced the commencement of the recruitment for one lakh government jobs in the state. The process would begin on August 15. Moreover, two lakh youth will be linked to self-employment scheme every month. 

The benefits of various schemes will be made available to the youth by celebrating Employment Day every month. 

Addressing the gathering, the CM said “special Youth Awards will be started in the state to recognise the achievements of youngsters in various spheres of creative excellence.”

