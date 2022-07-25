Home Nation

SC dismisses plea of SP leader Azam Khan in son Abdullah's fake birth certificate case

Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and his son Abdullah Azam Khan were sent to jail in a criminal case registered against them.

Published: 25th July 2022 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday junked a plea filed by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court refusing to quash the charge sheet in the fake birth certificate case of his son.

A bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Vikram Nath said it does not find any reason to interfere with the order of the high court.

Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan were sent to jail in a criminal case registered against them, alleging that Abdullah Khan got two fake birth certificates issued through fraudulent means from two different places.

In an FIR lodged by BJP leader Akash Saxena at the Ganj police station in Rampur on January 3, 2019, it was alleged that Azam Khan and his wife helped their son obtain two fake dates of birth certificates, one from Lucknow and another from Rampur.

