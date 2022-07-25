Home Nation

SSC scam: Arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

The Calcutta High Court on July 24 directed the ED, which had arrested Chatterjee in connection with its probe into the scam, to take him to the health facility by an air ambulance.

Published: 25th July 2022 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee (in wheelchair) being shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar from SSKM hospital via air ambulance. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR/KOLKATA: West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in connection with an alleged school jobs scam, was on Monday taken to Odisha in an air ambulance by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar as per direction of the Calcutta High Court, an official said.

The court on July 24 directed the ED, which had arrested Chatterjee in connection with its probe into the scam, to take him to the health facility by an air ambulance.

"The Bengal minister has been admitted to the private ward after his arrival here. After a screening of his health condition, the minister was taken to a special cabin," an official of the premier medical facility told PTI.

Chatterjee was taken to Bhubaneswar in an air ambulance, an ED official said.

He added that two counsels representing Chatterjee also travelled to the Odisha capital.

ALSO READ | SSC scam: Unease in Trinamool over Mamata's name appearing in Partha’s arrest memo

Earlier in the day, the Bengal minister was taken to the Kolkata airport in an ambulance from the state-run SSKM hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

A green corridor was created so that he could reach the airport in around 30 minutes, a Kolkata Police official said.

Chatterjee, who is currently the industries and parliamentary affairs minister of the Mamata Banerjee government, was remanded to ED custody till Monday by a lower court in Kolkata.

He was the education minister when the alleged teacher recruitment scam took place at West Bengal government-run and-aided schools.

The Calcutta HC directed that the minister, be produced before a special ED court in Kolkata through virtual mode at 4 PM on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Partha Chatterjee Enforcement Directorate AIIMS SSC Scam Trinamool Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp