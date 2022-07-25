Home Nation

SSC scam: Bengal minister does not require immediate hospitalisation, says AIIMS-Bhubaneswar official

The Calcutta High Court had on July 24 directed the ED, which arrested Chatterjee in connection with the scam, to take him to the health facility in the neighbouring state by air ambulance.

Published: 25th July 2022 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee (in wheelchair) being shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in connection with a school job scam, was on Monday flown to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where doctors said that he suffers from chronic diseases but does not need immediate hospitalization.

ALSO READ | SSC scam: Unease in Trinamool over Mamata's name appearing in Partha’s arrest memo

"We have conducted a thorough screening (of Chatterjee). He has some chronic diseases, but does not need immediate hospitalisation," AIIMS executive director Ashutosh Biswas told reporters.

The court has been informed about Chatterjee's health status, Biswas added.

Comments

