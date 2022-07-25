Home Nation

SSC scam: BJP is wrong if it thinks it can break my party using agencies, says CM Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the opposition for a "malicious campaign" launched against her, asserting that she does not support corruption.

Published: 25th July 2022 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Two days after the Enforcement directorate (ED) arrested Trinamool Congress heavyweight and commerce and industries minister Partha Chatterjee in alleged irregularities in recruitment in state schools, chief minister Mamata Banerjee broke her silence on Monday, saying that she doesn’t support corruption and illegal activities and it doesn’t matter to her if someone goes to jail for life-term.

“Money was found from someone’s residence. I do not know who is in relationship with whom. Let the fact come out. If someone is found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment on the charges of corruption, I don’t mind,” said Mamata, without mentioning Chatterjee’s name, in a state award giving event Banga Bibhushan.

“Everyone is not 100 per cent correct. But I never allow corruption and malpractice in my knowledge. Let the truth come out. If the truth finds someone responsible for corruption and if he is thrown behind the bars for life time, I will not mind,” she added.

Referring to Mamata’s remark, the leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that she was scared of Chatterjee’s arrest.

Sources in the TMC said that Mamata’s remark over the issue of Chatterjee’s arrest and recovery of cash Rs 21.9 crore from the house of his close aide Arpita Mukherjee two days ago is said to be the party’s first step to disown the state’s former education minister, who is believed to be third-in-command, after the chief minister and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Referring to opposition parties’ criticism over the issue, Mamata said that she was hurt the way her political rivals attacked her.

“I will not allow them to splash ink on my image. I have enough tar in my stock and if I start splashing it, the BJP’s washing machine will not be able to clean it,” she said.

The TMC’s reaction following Chatterjee’s arrest indicated that the party would not take responsibility of it.

Though shortly after the ED’s action, the party said that stern action would be taken against someone in the party if he is held guilty in the court of law.

But the party widened the distance with Chatterjee within 24 hours saying, “Strong action will be taken if the court approves evidence submitted by the ED during the course of investigation.”

Sources in the TMC said that Mamata’s remark on Monday, a clear indication of disowning Chatterjee, was because of the fact that Chatterjee contacted her four times when the ED asked him whether he wanted to contact any relative or friend after his arrest.

The central agency mentioned it in the arrest memo that Chatterjee wanted to contact the Bengal CM but he could not.

