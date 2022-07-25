Home Nation

Tamil Nadu has highest vacant posts of KV teachers 

Tamil Nadu, facing the maximum crunch of teachers in KVs that mostly admits central government employees’ children, had just 424 seats vacant in 2020 and 283 in 2019.

Published: 25th July 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 1100 teachers' posts in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) are vacant in Tamil Nadu, followed by 944 in Madhya Pradesh and 928 in Karnataka in 2021, the centre informed the Lok Sabha on Monday. 

While 883 teachers' posts lying vacant in KVs in West Bengal, 785 in Odisha, and 643 in Kerala, followed by 547 in Telangana. 

However, that is not the case as far as Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVSs) schools are concerned.

In Tamil Nadu, for the past three years, none of the teacher's posts was vacant in NVSs.

Jharkhand had the highest number of vacant teachers posts in NVSs at 230. It was followed by Madhya Pradesh (224) and Arunachal Pradesh and Assam (215) each. Kerala has just nine vacant teacher posts in NVSs.

Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State of Education Annpurna Devi said, “The recruitment of teachers is a continuous process. The vacancies keep arising due to several factors including teachers' retirement and additional requirements on account of enhanced students’ strength.”

She added that education is a subject in the concurrent list of the Constitution, and the recruitment, service conditions, and deployment of teachers come under the purview of the concerned state and union territory (UT) government.

The minister also said that the ministry requests educational institutions and state governments to fill up vacancies on a mission mode from time to time as most educational institutions come under the functional domain of respective state governments.

The minister also shared that in 2021 in KVs, 457 seats are vacant in the Other Backward Caste (OBC) category, 337 in Scheduled Castes (SC) and 168 in Scheduled Tribe (ST) and 163 in Economic Weaker Section (EWS).

Though the NV don’t face that much teacher scarcity, it has 676 teachers' posts for OBC vacant.  In the SC category, 470 teachers' seats are empty; in ST 234 posts and the EWS category, 194 teachers' positions are vacant.

