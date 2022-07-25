Winning medals not enough as Jharkhand athlete sisters run pillar to post for toilet at home

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Five gold medals for the country. Several medals for the state. No toilet at home. This is the home in Jharkhand of the athlete sisters, Florance Barla and Asha Kiran Barala. The siblings also have to travel a distance of nearly one km to fetch water from a well or water spring.

According to Florance, the elder of the two sprinters, the family was supposed to get a toilet built at their house under the Swachh Bharat Mission during 2019-20, but the facility is yet to be ready.

The situation is similar in all the 22 households at Nawadih village that falls under Redwa Panchayat in Kamdara Block of Gumla.

“One toilet was allotted to us by the government about three years back, but it is yet to be completed,” Florance said, adding that the under-construction structure has no door or roof.

“Construction of none of the toilets, which were started in 2019 in the village, has got completed,” she said. Her mother had approached the officials, but nothing came of it.

The Redwa Panchayat has been declared open defecation free. Locals say there is a provision to give Rs 12,000 cash to each household for the construction of toilets, but instead of given them the money, the work was allotted to contractors.

The sisters started winning medals in 2018, after which they were allotted an Ambedkar Awas in their mother’s name.

The house still remains under construction. The duo has won 16 gold medals, besides many silver and bronze medals, in 400m sprint races.

Officials said they are looking into the matter and a survey is being conducted for the households which were left out of the scheme or those where construction has not get over.

“The Swachh Bharat Mission was started several years back. We are still preparing a list of those who did not get it. We are ensuring that it gets completed through Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society. The Barla family did not have a pucca house, we allotted Ambedkar Awas for them a few months back,” Kamdara BDO Amrita Priyanka Ekka said.

The Barla family says they are also deprived of the food security scheme as their ration card does not carry the names of all members. Ekka however said they have been given Antyodaya Card under which 35 kg of food grains is given to any family irrespective of the family size.

When asked about the drinking water issue, Ekka said, “The area is a dry zone. We are thinking of bringing a scheme from public health engineering department.”

