Home Nation

5,25,997 Covid deaths reported in India till Jul 23: Government

The implementation of the schemes is primarily coordinated at state level, Pawar said. The PMGKP insurance scheme has been extended.

Published: 26th July 2022 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 5,25,997 deaths due to COVID-19, including those of doctors and healthcare workers, have been reported in the country till July 23, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding to a question, Pawar said the government maintains data of total cases and deaths due to COVID -19 as reported by states and Union Territories.

"As on July 23, 2022, a total of 5,25,997 deaths due to COVID-19 (including those of doctors and healthcare workers) have been reported in the country."

"Disaggregated data on deaths due to COVID-19 by profession or otherwise is not maintained centrally," she said in a written reply.

Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP): Insurance Scheme for Health Care Workers Fighting COVID-19', the government has provided insurance of Rs 50 lakhs to health care providers, including community and private health workers, who may have been in direct contact of Covid patients and may be at risk of being impacted by this or due to accidental death on account of Covid-related duty, the minister said.

The minister said private hospital staff/retired/ volunteer/local urban bodies/contract/daily wage/ad-hoc/outsourced staff requisitioned by states/central hospitals/autonomous hospitals of central/states/UTs, AIIMS & Institute of National Importance (INI)/hospitals of central ministries specifically drafted for care of COVID-19 patients are also covered under the PMGKP.

The implementation of the schemes is primarily coordinated at state level, Pawar said. The PMGKP insurance scheme has been extended.

Further, in pursuance of the Supreme Court Judgement dated June 30, 2021, the government through the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued guidelines to provide for ex-gratia assistance to kin of the deceased of Covid, the minister said.

NDMA has recommended an amount of Rs 50,000 as ex-gratia, subject to cause of death certified as COVID-19. The ex-gratia assistance is provided by states from the State Disaster Response Fund, she said in the written reply.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Global economy facing a knife-at-the-throat situation, warns IMF; cuts India's growth forecast
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp