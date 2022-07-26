Brothel case: BJP says its Meghalaya vice-president 'framed'; police denies charge

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The BJP on Monday said its Meghalaya vice-president Bernard Marak was “framed” and demanded all charges against him be dropped.

After a raid at his farmhouse at Tura on Friday night, police had accused him of running a prostitution racket from the property.

The BJP condemned the raid and said Marak was a victim of political vendetta.

“The raid was conducted at a building. The ground floor, used as a banquet hall, is rented out. The first floor comprises 30 rooms and is used for homestay. The second floor is used as a hostel for underprivileged children from different areas of Garo Hills,” BJP’s Meghalaya chief Ernest Mawrie said.

Police had said they rescued five children and arrested 73 people from the farmhouse.

Mawrie, however, said the children had been staying there since the outbreak of the pandemic and Marak was supporting them financially.

“The caretaker’s wife and child were taken away by police. A married couple, who runs a fast-food shop on the premises, was also taken away by police,” he said. Mawrie claimed that the people arrested were guests who had paid for their stay and the vehicles confiscated belonged to them.

“The general public of Tura would often visit this resort during weekends for picnics and staying over. The guests come from respectable families and branding the resort a ‘brothel’ is highly unacceptable,” the BJP leader said.

He said the resort has been running since the last three years and there had never been any complaints.

“It is obvious that these allegations have been made to tarnish the image of the BJP and Bernard Marak due to his growing popularity in Garo Hills, specifically Tura South. One day before the raid was carried out, NPP (National People’s Party) had pasted posters in Tura, maligning Marak,” Mawrie said, adding the house of Marak’s mother was raided without any warrant.

The BJP is an ally of the NPP, which heads the state’s coalition government. The BJP’s one of two MLAs is a minister.

On Saturday, DGP LR Bishnoi had said the police recovered 400 bottles of liquor and 500 packets of condom and contraceptive pills from the farmhouse.

He said the recovery of the items indicated the farmhouse was being run as a brothel. Marak had on Sunday said he was not hiding or evading arrest but fearing for his life.

Meanwhile, a non-bailable warrant was issued on Monday for the arrest of Marak, police said.

Marak is on the run after six minors were rescued and 73 people arrested from his farmhouse Rimpu Bagan in a raid on Saturday, they said.

"A non-bailable warrant of arrest has been issued against Bernard N Marak alias Rimpu. It is a standing warrant issued by the court of chief judicial magistrate in Tura," West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh said.

Police said Marak was asked to cooperate in the probe but is evading the investigators.

A hunt is on to nab him, they said.

Marak, a militant-turned-politician, has alleged that he is the target of political vendetta by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and fears for his life.

Rubbishing the allegation, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said his government allows police to act as per their wisdom.

"Law is law irrespective of any party and whether or not he is part of the government. Unpleasant things have happened and we will let the law take its own course," Tynsong said.

Police said they rescued the minors based on a tip-off, and seized hundreds of liquor bottles and condoms, besides crossbows and arrows and dozens of cars from the farmhouse.

Marak is facing charges under sections of the IPC and the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956.

The BJP is a part of the state's ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, led by CM Sangma's NPP.

Denial of allegation

Meghalaya Police said that they had rescued five children and arrested 73 people from the farmhouse (owned by ‘Marak’).

Mawrie, however, said the children had been staying there since the outbreak of the pandemic and Marak was supporting them financially.

(With PTI Inputs)

