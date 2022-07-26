Home Nation

ED questions Sonia Gandhi for 2.5 hours on day two in money laundering case

She had reached the ED office around 11 am accompanied by Z+ armed security and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Published: 26th July 2022 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi along with son Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

Sonia Gandhi along with son Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recorded the statement of Congress President Sonia Gandhi for about 2.5 hours on the second day of her questioning on Tuesday in the National Herald newspaper-linked money laundering case, officials said.

She left the agency's office in central Delhi around 2 pm for lunch and is expected to rejoin the session around 3:30 pm.

While Priyanka Gandhi stayed back at the ED office, Rahul Gandhi left soon after. Priyanka Gandhi was in another room at the ED office so she could meet her mother to provide her medicines or medical assistance if necessary, officials said.

WATCH |

The questioning and recording of statement of the 75-year-old Congress president is understood to have begun at 11:15 am after initial formalities, including the verification of summons and signing the attendance sheet, were completed.

She was questioned for over two hours on July 21. She replied to 28 questions put forth by the agency.

The Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli is understood to have been asked questions pertaining to her involvement with the National Herald newspaper and the company under scanner in the case, Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

