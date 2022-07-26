From remote Odisha village to Raisina Hill: President Murmu personifies poor’s aspirations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Droupadi Murmu on Monday took her oath of office and secrecy as the 15th President of India in what was described by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a watershed moment for the country, especially for the poor and the downtrodden.

She is the country’s first tribal and the second woman to have been elected to the country’s top Constitutional post.

“It is the power of India’s democracy that a girl born in a poor tribal home could reach the topmost Constitutional post,” she said in her address, marking her journey from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, one of the most underdeveloped in India, to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Freeze frame: Newly sworn-in President

Droupadi Murmu in the hot seat as her

predecessor Ram Nath Kovind looks on,

in her office at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in

New Delhi on Monday| PTI

Murmu, who began her speech in Hindi with Johar, a traditional tribal greeting, and Namaskar, said, “that I attained the post of President is not my personal achievement. It is the achievement of every poor person in India. My election is proof of the fact that the poor in India can have dreams and fulfil them too.”

Her address lasted a little over 18 minutes and often referenced her tribal identity.

“This is the greatness of India, the mother of democracy,” she said to thunderous applause from the gathering that included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former president Pratibha Patil, MPs as well as leaders such as Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who backed her election.

The new president, who was born in a Santhal family, said she grew up in a small tribal village where even getting primary education was a dream and went on to become the first person in the village to enroll for college education.

Murmu paid floral tributes at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in the morning, ahead of her swearing-in ceremony.

She was escorted by military and other officials. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana later administered her oath as President at the historic Central Hall of Parliament.

She spoke about India’s resolve to make progress through participation and consensus.

“In our country full of diversities, we are engaged in the making of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat by adopting many languages, religions, sects, food habits, lifestyles and customs.”

Catapulted into the Presidential spotlight, the unassuming Murmu is deeply spiritual and a keen practitioner of the meditation techniques of the Brahma Kumaris, a movement she embraced after she lost her husband, two sons, mother and brother in the just six years between 2009 and 2015.

Her daughter Itishree works in a bank.

Commending her remarkable journey, there was music and dance in several places, including Ranchi, Chikmagalur and Bhubaneswar.

Inspired by Sri Aurobindo

Recalling that she once worked as a teacher at Sri Aurobindo Integral School in Odisha’s Rairangpur, President Murmu said in her address that the thoughts of Sri Aurobindo on education continue to inspire her

In her acceptance address at the Central Hall of Parliament soon after being sworn in as the 15th President of India, she recalled that decades ago, she had the opportunity to work as a teacher at Sri Aurobindo Integral School in Odisha's Rairangpur.

"After a few days, we will observe the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo. Sri Aurobindo's thoughts on education continue to inspire me," she said.

Aurobindo had proposed that education is nothing but bringing out and nurturing the latent potentialities.

The president said she has had an active association with educational institutions, serving in various positions as a public representative and then as Jharkhand governor.

"I have closely observed the enthusiasm and self-confidence of the youth of the country. Our revered Atal ji used to say that when the youth of the country progress, they not only create their own destiny, but also shape the fate of the country. Today we are witnessing it come true," Murmu said.

Belonging to Mayurbhanj, one of the most remote and underdeveloped districts of the country, Murmu earned her Bachelor's degree in Arts from Bhubaneswar's Ramadevi Women's College and served as a junior assistant in the irrigation and power department in the Odisha government.

She also served as an honorary assistant teacher in Sri Aurobindo Integral School in Rairangpur.

President Murmu's maiden speech rich in highlighting India's tribal legacy

Right from starting her maiden speech on Monday as President with the traditional tribal greeting of 'Johar' to ending it by quoting famous Odia saint and poet Bhim Bhoi, Droupadi Murmu's address was rich in the invocation of India's tribal legacy.

In her over 18-minute speech at Parliament's Central Hall after taking oath as India's first tribal President, she highlighted the community's glorious contribution to the country's freedom struggle by mentioning Santhal, Paika, Kol and Bhil revolutions which happened in various regions.

"All these revolutions had strengthened the tribal contribution in the freedom struggle. We derived inspiration from the sacrifice of 'Dharti Aaba' Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji for social upliftment and patriotism. I am happy that many museums are being built across the country dedicated to the role of the tribal communities in our freedom struggle," she said.

Birsa Munda is a revered figure from the tribal community who led an uprising against the British.

Hailing from the Santhal tribe, the most populous Scheduled Tribes community in the country, Murmu, 64, also highlighted her life journey which started in a small tribal village in Odisha and how she became the first person from there to get a college education.

With the tribals, a large number of whom have traditionally lived in forests, known for living a life in harmony with nature, Murmu said the role of India's ancient traditions and sustainable lifestyle becomes more important when the world is talking about a sustainable planet.

"I was born in that tribal tradition which has lived in harmony with nature for thousands of years. I have realised the importance of forests and water bodies in my life. We take necessary resources from nature and serve nature with equal reverence.

"This sensitivity has become a global imperative today. I am happy that India is guiding the world in the field of environmental protection," she said.

As someone who started community service as a teacher before becoming a councillor and then an MLA and minister in Odisha government as a BJP leader before taking charge as a governor in 2015, she said she has realised the meaning of life only through public service.

She then quoted famous poet Bhim Bhoi, who also came from a tribal community and said, "Mo Jeeban pachhe narke padi thau, jagato uddhar heu", which translates as that working for the welfare of the world is far greater than one's own interests.

Sparring over Kharge’s seat

While the Congress claimed the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was made to sit in a seat not commensurate with the position he holds at the oath ceremony, the BJP rebutted it.

Putin: Hope to enhance ties

“I hope your activities as the head of state will promote further development of the Russian-Indian political dialogue and productive cooperation in different areas,” said Russian President Putin in his message

"It is a watershed moment for India especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden," said PM Narendra Modi.

"Ready to work with President Murmu to enhance mutual trust and push bilateral ties forward": Xi Jinping, Chinese President

"Her views were nice. Every word in her speech had a meaning. I am very impressed:" Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan CM.

(With PTI Inputs)

NEW DELHI: Droupadi Murmu on Monday took her oath of office and secrecy as the 15th President of India in what was described by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a watershed moment for the country, especially for the poor and the downtrodden. She is the country’s first tribal and the second woman to have been elected to the country’s top Constitutional post. “It is the power of India’s democracy that a girl born in a poor tribal home could reach the topmost Constitutional post,” she said in her address, marking her journey from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, one of the most underdeveloped in India, to Rashtrapati Bhavan. Freeze frame: Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu in the hot seat as her predecessor Ram Nath Kovind looks on, in her office at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Monday| PTIMurmu, who began her speech in Hindi with Johar, a traditional tribal greeting, and Namaskar, said, “that I attained the post of President is not my personal achievement. It is the achievement of every poor person in India. My election is proof of the fact that the poor in India can have dreams and fulfil them too.” Her address lasted a little over 18 minutes and often referenced her tribal identity. “This is the greatness of India, the mother of democracy,” she said to thunderous applause from the gathering that included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former president Pratibha Patil, MPs as well as leaders such as Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who backed her election. The new president, who was born in a Santhal family, said she grew up in a small tribal village where even getting primary education was a dream and went on to become the first person in the village to enroll for college education. Murmu paid floral tributes at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in the morning, ahead of her swearing-in ceremony. She was escorted by military and other officials. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana later administered her oath as President at the historic Central Hall of Parliament. She spoke about India’s resolve to make progress through participation and consensus. “In our country full of diversities, we are engaged in the making of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat by adopting many languages, religions, sects, food habits, lifestyles and customs.” Catapulted into the Presidential spotlight, the unassuming Murmu is deeply spiritual and a keen practitioner of the meditation techniques of the Brahma Kumaris, a movement she embraced after she lost her husband, two sons, mother and brother in the just six years between 2009 and 2015. Her daughter Itishree works in a bank. Commending her remarkable journey, there was music and dance in several places, including Ranchi, Chikmagalur and Bhubaneswar. Inspired by Sri Aurobindo Recalling that she once worked as a teacher at Sri Aurobindo Integral School in Odisha’s Rairangpur, President Murmu said in her address that the thoughts of Sri Aurobindo on education continue to inspire her In her acceptance address at the Central Hall of Parliament soon after being sworn in as the 15th President of India, she recalled that decades ago, she had the opportunity to work as a teacher at Sri Aurobindo Integral School in Odisha's Rairangpur. "After a few days, we will observe the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo. Sri Aurobindo's thoughts on education continue to inspire me," she said. Aurobindo had proposed that education is nothing but bringing out and nurturing the latent potentialities. The president said she has had an active association with educational institutions, serving in various positions as a public representative and then as Jharkhand governor. "I have closely observed the enthusiasm and self-confidence of the youth of the country. Our revered Atal ji used to say that when the youth of the country progress, they not only create their own destiny, but also shape the fate of the country. Today we are witnessing it come true," Murmu said. Belonging to Mayurbhanj, one of the most remote and underdeveloped districts of the country, Murmu earned her Bachelor's degree in Arts from Bhubaneswar's Ramadevi Women's College and served as a junior assistant in the irrigation and power department in the Odisha government. She also served as an honorary assistant teacher in Sri Aurobindo Integral School in Rairangpur. President Murmu's maiden speech rich in highlighting India's tribal legacy Right from starting her maiden speech on Monday as President with the traditional tribal greeting of 'Johar' to ending it by quoting famous Odia saint and poet Bhim Bhoi, Droupadi Murmu's address was rich in the invocation of India's tribal legacy. In her over 18-minute speech at Parliament's Central Hall after taking oath as India's first tribal President, she highlighted the community's glorious contribution to the country's freedom struggle by mentioning Santhal, Paika, Kol and Bhil revolutions which happened in various regions. "All these revolutions had strengthened the tribal contribution in the freedom struggle. We derived inspiration from the sacrifice of 'Dharti Aaba' Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji for social upliftment and patriotism. I am happy that many museums are being built across the country dedicated to the role of the tribal communities in our freedom struggle," she said. Birsa Munda is a revered figure from the tribal community who led an uprising against the British. Hailing from the Santhal tribe, the most populous Scheduled Tribes community in the country, Murmu, 64, also highlighted her life journey which started in a small tribal village in Odisha and how she became the first person from there to get a college education. With the tribals, a large number of whom have traditionally lived in forests, known for living a life in harmony with nature, Murmu said the role of India's ancient traditions and sustainable lifestyle becomes more important when the world is talking about a sustainable planet. "I was born in that tribal tradition which has lived in harmony with nature for thousands of years. I have realised the importance of forests and water bodies in my life. We take necessary resources from nature and serve nature with equal reverence. "This sensitivity has become a global imperative today. I am happy that India is guiding the world in the field of environmental protection," she said. As someone who started community service as a teacher before becoming a councillor and then an MLA and minister in Odisha government as a BJP leader before taking charge as a governor in 2015, she said she has realised the meaning of life only through public service. She then quoted famous poet Bhim Bhoi, who also came from a tribal community and said, "Mo Jeeban pachhe narke padi thau, jagato uddhar heu", which translates as that working for the welfare of the world is far greater than one's own interests. Sparring over Kharge’s seat While the Congress claimed the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was made to sit in a seat not commensurate with the position he holds at the oath ceremony, the BJP rebutted it. Putin: Hope to enhance ties “I hope your activities as the head of state will promote further development of the Russian-Indian political dialogue and productive cooperation in different areas,” said Russian President Putin in his message "It is a watershed moment for India especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden," said PM Narendra Modi. "Ready to work with President Murmu to enhance mutual trust and push bilateral ties forward": Xi Jinping, Chinese President "Her views were nice. Every word in her speech had a meaning. I am very impressed:" Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan CM. (With PTI Inputs)