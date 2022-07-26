Home Nation

Get vaccinated, be careful: Rajasthan CM Gehlot tells public as COVID-19 cases rise

At present, 1,632 patients affected with the virus are undergoing treatment in Rajasthan. On Monday, 187 fresh cases were reported in the state.

Published: 26th July 2022 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: In view of increasing COVID-19 cases across the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday appealed to the people to be careful and get the precaution dose.

Gehlot in a tweet said, "Infectious diseases increase in monsoon. The increasing cases of coronavirus across the country are also a result of this. After about 6 months, the daily infection rate (positivity rate) of corona has crossed 7 per cent. In such a situation, all of us should be careful again." He appealed to the people to get both the initial vaccine doses as well as the precaution dose.

At present, 1,632 patients affected with the virus are undergoing treatment in Rajasthan. On Monday, 187 fresh cases were reported in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Global economy facing a knife-at-the-throat situation, warns IMF; cuts India's growth forecast
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp