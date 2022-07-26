Jharkhand: 16 BJP MLAs are in their contact seeking their consent to join the party, claims JMM

Home Nation

Published: 26th July 2022 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Amid speculation rife over possible political realignment in Jharkhand, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday claimed that 16 of the BJP MLAs are in their contact and have requested the party leadership to include them in the party.

JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya told that dissatisfied with the self-proclaimed legislative party leader Babulal Marandi and the party’s working style in Jharkhand, 16 of the BJP MLAs have requested JMM to include them in the party.

"Some of the BJP MLAs, having expertise in executing exercises like Maharashtra, told us that they would form a group to switch the party. JMM is thinking about it seriously, if they want to support us we will definitely welcome them," Bhattacharya said.

Notably, all these developments are taking place at the time when Soren and his associates are facing legal trouble, both in the Jharkhand High Court and the Election Commission of India, over the charges of corruption and misuse of power.

The BJP has already moved a plea before the Election Commission seeking his disqualification for alleged irregularities in the grant of mining leases and also on transactions of some shell companies purportedly operated by his family members and associates.

