Home Nation

Meghalaya BJP leader 'involved in sex racket' arrested in Uttar Pradesh

Marak was absconding following a police raid at the farmhouse at Tura in the state's West Garo Hills district, from where six minors were rescued and 73 people were arrested on Saturday.

Published: 26th July 2022 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purpose only. Express Illustrations

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya BJP vice-president Bernard N Marak who is accused of operating a sex racket at his farmhouse in the state was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, a senior Police officer said.

Marak, a former militant leader, is absconding following a police raid at the farmhouse at Tura in the state's West Garo Hills district, from where six minors were rescued and 73 people were arrested on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Not absconding, fear for life, says Meghalaya BJP leader charged with running prostitution racket

"Bernard N Marak alias Rimpu has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh. A team is being sent there to bring him to Tura," district Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh told PTI.

The BJP leader was arrested in Hapur district by the UP police, hours after the authorities in Meghalaya issued a look out notice against him, Singh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meghalaya BJP Bernard N Marak Uttar Pradesh sex racket
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Global economy facing a knife-at-the-throat situation, warns IMF; cuts India's growth forecast
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp