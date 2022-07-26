Home Nation

Mizoram's lone BJP MLA Buddha Dhan Chakma, 12 others awarded one-year jail

The court of Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act), Vanlalenmawia also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the convicts.

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Mizoram’s lone BJP MLA Buddha Dhan Chakma and 12 others were on Monday sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court in a corruption case.

The court of Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act), Vanlalenmawia also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the convicts.

After hearing the public prosecutor and the defence counsel, the court ordered: “All the convict persons are hereby sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 (one) year under Section 13(1)(d) r/w 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988…”

On July 22, it had convicted the 13, including the chief executive member of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), after finding them guilty of misusing power by taking salary advance without obtaining permission from the governor.

Chakma told this newspaper that he would challenge his sentencing in the Gauhati High Court. 

“The judge has given us interim bail for 90 days. We have to appeal in a higher court within such time,” he said.

When asked about the case, he said when he was serving as a Member of Development Council in the CADC, they had taken salary advance as the payment of the same was irregular, released on installment basis due to financial difficulties.
 

