Home Nation

Monkeypox suspect with foreign travel history admitted to Delhi's LNJP Hospital: Sources

One of the contacts of the monkeypox-infected resident of Delhi has complained of body ache and is being monitored to check for any other symptoms, the sources said.

Published: 26th July 2022 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

The state reported the first case of monkeypox in the country in a 35-year-old man. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man, suspected to be infected with monkeypox, has been admitted to LNJP Hospital here, sources said on Tuesday.

The man, in his thirties, is not a contact of the first reported case of monkeypox in the national capital, they said, adding that he has a history of foreign travel.

The samples of the suspected patient, who has rashes and lesions, has been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune.

One of the contacts of the monkeypox-infected resident of Delhi has complained of body ache and is being monitored to check for any other symptoms, the sources said.

The west Delhi man, who was the first reported monkeypox case in the capital, is currently recovering in the isolation ward of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital here. His vitals are stable but his lesions will take at least a week to recover, the sources said.

The LNJP Hospital has set up an isolation ward for monkeypox infected and suspected patients with a 20-member team monitoring them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monkeypox LNJP Hospital Delhi
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Global economy facing a knife-at-the-throat situation, warns IMF; cuts India's growth forecast
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp