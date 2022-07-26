Home Nation

National Herald case: ED questions Sonia Gandhi for over 6 hours; asked to appear again Wednesday

The Congress chief is understood to have been asked questions pertaining to her involvement in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Published: 26th July 2022 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ed) Tuesday questioned Congress President Sonia Gandhi for over six hours on the second day of her appearance in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, officials said.

Officials said she has been asked to appear again on Wednesday.

She left the agency's office in central Delhi just before 7 pm on Tuesday after recording her statement.

The Congress leader had reached the ED office around 11 am with her Z+ security cover, and accompanied by her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

While Priyanka Gandhi stayed back at the ED office, Rahul Gandhi left soon after.

ALSO READ | Delhi Police detain Rahul as Congress protests ED questioning of Sonia Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi was in another room at the ED office so she could meet her mother to provide her medicines or medical assistance if necessary, officials said.

WATCH |

The Congress president once left the ED office around 2 pm and returned around 3:30 pm in what is understood to be a lunch break.

The questioning and recording of statements of the 75-year-old Congress president began at 11:15 am after initial formalities, including the verification of summons and signing the attendance sheet.

She was questioned for over two hours on July 21 when she replied to 28 questions put forth by the agency.

The Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli is understood to have been asked questions pertaining to her involvement with the National Herald newspaper and the company under scanner in the case -- Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Heralad case Sonia gandhi Enforcement Directorate ED congress Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Global economy facing a knife-at-the-throat situation, warns IMF; cuts India's growth forecast
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp