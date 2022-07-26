National Herald case: ED questions Sonia Gandhi for over 6 hours; asked to appear again Wednesday

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ed) Tuesday questioned Congress President Sonia Gandhi for over six hours on the second day of her appearance in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, officials said.

Officials said she has been asked to appear again on Wednesday.

She left the agency's office in central Delhi just before 7 pm on Tuesday after recording her statement.

The Congress leader had reached the ED office around 11 am with her Z+ security cover, and accompanied by her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

While Priyanka Gandhi stayed back at the ED office, Rahul Gandhi left soon after.

Priyanka Gandhi was in another room at the ED office so she could meet her mother to provide her medicines or medical assistance if necessary, officials said.

The Congress president once left the ED office around 2 pm and returned around 3:30 pm in what is understood to be a lunch break.

The questioning and recording of statements of the 75-year-old Congress president began at 11:15 am after initial formalities, including the verification of summons and signing the attendance sheet.

She was questioned for over two hours on July 21 when she replied to 28 questions put forth by the agency.

The Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli is understood to have been asked questions pertaining to her involvement with the National Herald newspaper and the company under scanner in the case -- Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

