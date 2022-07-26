Home Nation

SC dismisses plea of private tour operators seeking exemption from GST for Haj, Umrah tours

A bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar, A S Oka, and C T Ravikumar dismissed the petitions on both the grounds of exemption and discrimination.

Published: 26th July 2022 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed a batch of petitions filed by various private tour operators seeking exemption from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the Haj and Umrah tours offered by them. The petitions seeking exemption had alleged discrimination against the pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia.

A bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar, A S Oka, and C T Ravikumar dismissed the petitions on both the grounds of exemption and discrimination.

The bench said that the argument raised by the petitioners regarding the extra-territorial application of GST for services given outside India is kept open, as it is pending consideration before another bench.

The tour operators had challenged the levy of GST on Hajis who avail themselves of services offered by registered private tour operators because no tax law can be applicable on extra-territorial activities as per Article 245 of the Constitution.

The petitions argued that the services consumed outside India cannot be subjected to GST and that the levy is discriminatory as it exempts certain hajis who undertake the pilgrimage through the Haj Committee of India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court GST
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Global economy facing a knife-at-the-throat situation, warns IMF; cuts India's growth forecast
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp