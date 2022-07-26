Home Nation

Seven die after consuming illicit liquor in Gujarat, three bootleggers arrested  

Published: 26th July 2022 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 09:28 AM

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  At least seven persons died several others fell ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Ahmedabad and Botad districts of Gujarat, officials said on Monday. In both the districts, at least 25 persons fell ill after drinking the liquor, Ahmedabad Range Inspector General V Chandrashekhar told the media.

Later, the police detained three bootleggers from the Botad district who were allegedly involved in selling spurious country-made liquor, said Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia.

“Seven persons have died so far after consuming spurious liquor while around 10 others are currently admitted to different hospitals. Three persons were detained by police for questioning,” said Bhatia.

Earlier, the wife of a victim undergoing treatment had told reporters that her husband’s condition started deteriorating hours after he consumed hooch at Rojid village on Sunday night. One Himmatbhai, who is recovering, claimed at least 15 people fell ill after consuming the hooch they had purchased from a bootlegger on Sunday night.

In Botad district, two patients were admitted to the hospital. Arti Parmar’s husband Vashram was rushed to the hospital on Monday morning after he complained of vision loss and vomiting.

According to her, Vashram and 10 others from the Rojida village had drunk country liquor and most of them had fallen ill.

Bhavnagar Range Inspector General Ashok Kumar Yadav rushed to Botad.

Talking to this newspaper, Yadav said that “so far two people have died while the condition of five others is critical and they have been admitted to Bhavnagar Hospital. Apart from this, we are checking whether anyone else has consumed liquor in the entire village, we have called FSL for further investigation of the place where this liquor was consumed, and detained some suspected liquor sellers. "

