Home Nation

SSC scam: Arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee arrives in Kolkata from Odisha after health check-up

Earlier, doctors at the premier medical establishment in Bhubaneswar said he was suffering from chronic diseases, but does not need immediate hospitalisation.

Published: 26th July 2022 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Chhatra Parishad burn an effigy during their protest against West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee after he was arrested by ED officials. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday morning from Odisha, where he underwent a thorough health check-up at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, officials said.

Chatterjee was taken to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake here in a wheelchair for further questioning in connection with its probe into the school jobs scam in West Bengal, they said.

Earlier, doctors at the premier medical establishment in Bhubaneswar said he was suffering from chronic diseases, but does not need immediate hospitalisation.

Chatterjee arrived in Kolkata around 6.30 am, and was taken straight to the ED office for questioning, the officials said.

He was arrested by the ED on Saturday in connection with its investigation into irregularities in the recruitment drives by the School Service Commission (SSC).

The senior Trinamool Congress leader held the education portfolio when the alleged appointment scam took place.

As per a Calcutta High Court order, Chatterjee was on Monday morning flown to AIIMS Bhubaneswar by an air ambulance after he complained of health issues.

A Kolkata court on Monday granted 10 days' ED custody of the senior Trinamool Congress leader and his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee, who was also arrested in connection with the scam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Partha Chatterjee Enforcement Directorate Trinamool SSC Scam
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp