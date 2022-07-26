Home Nation

Supreme Court judgement on pleas challenging PMLA provisions likely on July 27

Prominent names like Karti Chidambaram and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti were among the petitioners in the case.

Published: 26th July 2022 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India is set to deliver its judgement on a batch of pleas challenging the various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Wednesday.

The order will be delivered by a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar.

On July 15, the Supreme Court said that its judgement on the pleas challenging the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was almost ready.

The top court had earlier reserved its order on a batch of petitions challenging certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Prominent names like Karti Chidambaram and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti were among the petitioners in the case.

Their petitions raised multiple issues including the absence of a procedure to commence investigation and summoning, while the accused was not made aware of the contents of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).

Mufti had challenged constitutional vires of section 50, and any incidental provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Section 50 of the PMLA empowers the 'authority' i.e. officers of the Enforcement Directorate, to summon any person to give evidence or produce records. All persons summoned are bound to answer questions put to them, and to produce the documents as required by the ED officers, failing which they can be penalised under the PMLA.

However, the Centre had justified the constitutional validity of the provisions of PMLA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court PMLA Act Money Laundering Act
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Global economy facing a knife-at-the-throat situation, warns IMF; cuts India's growth forecast
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp