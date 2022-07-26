Home Nation

Two BSF personnel on UN peacekeeping duty in Congo killed

Jaishankar said he was deeply grieved at the loss of the two valiant Indian peacekeepers and demanded that the perpetrators of the "outrageous attacks" must be held accountable and brought to justice.

Published: 26th July 2022 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

Indian peacekeepers

Indian peacekeepers. Image used for representative purpose only. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two Border Security Force personnel, who were part of the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo, were killed on Tuesday during violent protests, a spokesperson for the force said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he was deeply grieved at the loss of the two valiant Indian peacekeepers and demanded that the perpetrators of the "outrageous attacks" must be held accountable and brought to justice.

The minister extended his condolences to the bereaved families. The two soldiers were part of MONUSCO - the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo.

Both the deceased bravehearts were in the rank of head constable and hailed from Rajasthan, a senior officer said.

According to international media, at least five people were killed and about 50 others injured on the second day of demonstrations in Congo's eastern city of Goma against the United Nations mission in the country.

"On 26 July, two BSF personnel of the UN Peacekeeping Contingent (MONUSCO) deployed at Butembo, Democratic Republic of Congo, succumbed to fatal injuries during the violent armed protests," a spokesperson for the Border Security Force (BSF) said.

Officials said two platoons or around 70-74 BSF troops were deployed in the area and they were inducted in May this year.

They said locals had given a call for demonstration and agitation against MONUSCO throughout Congo and the situation turned violent in Goma (about 350 km south of Beni and a big MONUSCO base) with protesters looting and setting fire to UN property.

Both Beni and Butembo (with two BSF platoons each deployed) were on high alert. Monday passed off peacefully, a senior officer said. However, today the situation in Butembo turned violent.

The camp of Morroco Rapid Deployment battalion where BSF platoons are stationed was surrounded by demonstrators.

Congolese Police (PNC) and Congolese Army (FARDC) troops arrived but could not control the crowd estimated to be over 500 people.

BSF and other security force troops fired tear smoke ammunition to disperse the crowd but they managed to breach the perimeter wall at three different places. "The crowd was repelled but they gathered again. There were reports that armed rebels had infiltrated the demonstrators," the officer said. He said sporadic firing was on and Moroccan police officer was also killed in the attack.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Deeply grieved at the loss of lives of two valiant Indian peacekeepers of the BSF in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They were part of the MONUSCO." "The perpetrators of these outrageous attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UN peacekeeping mission Congo India Peacekeepers MEA
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Global economy facing a knife-at-the-throat situation, warns IMF; cuts India's growth forecast
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp