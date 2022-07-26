Home Nation

Use of objectionable language against PM Modi: BJP spokesperson Shukla hits back at Jairam Ramesh

Ramesh had written to BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday, demanding an apology from Modi and him for Shukla's usage of 'indecent' language for Sonia Gandhi.

Published: 26th July 2022 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after the Congress demanded action from the BJP against its spokesperson Prem Shukla for his "indecent" remarks against Sonia Gandhi, he hit back at the party on Monday citing instances of the opposition party's leaders using "abuses" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought action against them.

Shukla, a national spokesperson of the ruling party, wrote to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, alleging that his party's top leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul besides many other functionaries have repeatedly "insulted" Modi.

"You people abuse our prime minister while he works for the welfare of everyone," he said.

Ramesh had written to BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday, demanding an apology from Modi and him for Shukla's usage of "indecent" language for Sonia Gandhi, and warned of filing a defamation suit in case this is repeated.

In a letter to BJP chief Nadda, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Congress registers its strong objection to the "abusive and indecent" language used for Gandhi by Shukla during a discussion on a national news channel on July 23.

Ramesh is in charge of his party's overall communication.

The BJP leader said Ramesh has obviously written to Nadda without watching the complete debate.

Shukla said his comments were in reaction to a Congress spokesperson "publicly insulting" Union minister Smriti Irani and her 18-year-old daughter, accused by the opposition of running an illegal bar in Goa.

Irani has denied the charge and sent a legal notice to Congress leaders behind the allegation, warning of legal action if they do not apologise.

With Ramesh accusing the BJP of having "anti-women" mindset in his letter, Shukla spoke of Congress leaders' alleged derogatory references to women leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu.

"The Congress has taken the country's politics to pits," he said, demanding apology from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul.

