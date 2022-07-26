Home Nation

Uttarakhand Police busts exam paper leak racket, six nabbed

The police arrested six accused and recovered Rs 36 lakhs from them. All the accused were sent to judicial custody on Monday by a Dehradun court.

Published: 26th July 2022

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  The Uttarakhand Police has busted a paper leak case related to Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Service Commission (UKSSSC) examinations.

It may be recalled that in year 2021, UKSSSC conducted a graduate level examination in which around 1.6 lakh candidates appeared.

After completion of the examinations many student organisations and students individually expressed their fear and concern of paper leak and mass irregularities. Following the developments, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had ordered an immediate inquiry into the whole matter.

An FIR was lodged at police station Raipur in Dehradun but percieving the gravity of the case, state’s director general of police Ashok kumar ordered the transfer of investigation to the special task force.

A STF team headed by Ajay Kumar, conducted detailed investigations and after accumulating substantial proofs, arrested six people who were involved in the paper leak racket.

The kingpin in the paper leak scam Manoj Joshi of Almora, is an ex employee of the commission who was expelled on a complaint by the department’s officer.

During his tenure from 2014 to 2018 he got well versed with the internal methodology of the drafting examination papers.

Another Jayjeet Dass, a computer programmer in Dehradun came in contact with Manoj Joshi, and further one Kulveer who runs a computer institute came in contact with above two persons.

Later, the group of six managed to allure the aspirants who were willing to pay hefty amounts in lieu of examination papers.

Interestingly, the paper was leaked only 15 hours before the examination, and that too at a resort in Ramnagar, Nainital where these accused had booked a hotel.

Ex-employee is kingpin

