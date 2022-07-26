Home Nation

Vice President Naidu urges people to pick Indian destinations for tourism

He lamented that despite the rich experience the region offers, many people are still unaware and uninformed about it.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged people to give preference to Indian destinations and explore all parts of the country for tourism before choosing locations abroad.

Stressing the need for giving impetus to tourism in the North-East, Naidu said, “Frequent people-to-people exchanges and interactions can strengthen the unity and integrity of our nation.

” The vice president was interacting with the participants of the expedition - ‘North East on Wheels' in which 75 bikers, including five women, from 18 states travelled across the seven northeastern states and Sikkim.

He lamented that despite the rich experience the region offers, “many people are still unaware and uninformed about it”.

He urged people who enjoy travelling to “explore the North-East, to revel in its beauty and to admire the diversity in our culture”.

According to a statement issued by the Vice President Secretariat, Naidu appreciated the North-East for showing the way to the country in the field of organic farming and suggested that the other states too should learn from the best practices of northeastern states and gradually shift to sustainable agriculture.

