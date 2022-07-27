BSF seizes 4.7 kg drugs near Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan

By PTI

JAIPUR: Five packets containing 4.7 kg of narcotics were recovered near the India-Pakistan border in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, Border Security Force sources said on Wednesday. The border is nearly 200 metres from the spot in Karanpur where the packets were found.

"Earlier, it was suspected that the packets were dropped by a drone from across the border. Later, it became clear that some locals threw the packets in Karanpur on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday," a BSF source said.

After BSP troops reached the spot, they noticed some suspicious movement and opened fire. However, the suspects managed to escape, the sources said. The recovered packets contain a total of 4.7 kg of narcotics, they said.

