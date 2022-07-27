Home Nation

Cabinet expansion? Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to leave for Delhi tonight

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is not accompanying Shinde, according to his office.

Published: 27th July 2022 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is leaving for Delhi on Wednesday night amid talks of the imminent expansion of the state cabinet which has not taken shape even almost a month after a government led by him and the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power.

Shinde will board a flight to Delhi at 7 PM.

He will reach Maharashtra Sadan at 9 PM, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

His engagements in the national capital have not been disclosed.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is not accompanying Shinde, according to his office.

It is also not clear when Shinde will return to Maharashtra from Delhi.

Shinde took oath as the chief minister on June 30, two days after his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray resigned as his government was reduced to a minority due to the rebellion led by Shinde and 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena.

This will be the fifth visit of Shinde to Delhi after assuming the charge of the CM.

He had gone to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders.

In another visit, he met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with a breakaway group of 12 MPs of Shiv Sena.

He had also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Droupadi Murmu as the President.

Fadnavis had earlier said that the new council of ministers will be formed soon.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had taken potshots at the new government over the delay in the allocation of portfolios.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eknath Shinde Maharashtra politics BJP Shiv Sena Devendra Fadnavis
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp