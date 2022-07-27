Congress workers protest outside Nagpur ED office against questioning of Sonia Gandhi

By PTI

NAGPUR: Congress workers on Wednesday chanted "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" while protesting outside the Enforcement Directorate's office in Nagpur against the questioning of party chief Sonia Gandhi by the probe agency.

A number of Congress leaders and workers gathered outside the ED's office in Seminary Hills area here in Maharashtra to express solidarity with Gandhi, who recorded her statement for the third time before the agency in Delhi in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

The Congress workers sat in front of the ED's office here and chanted "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" - words from a devotional song which had been popularised by Mahatma Gandhi. They also raised slogans against the BJP-led central government.

Gandhi (75) has been questioned for over eight hours by the ED during the last two appearances where she faced 65-70 questions.

The questioning pertains to the charge of alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

NAGPUR: Congress workers on Wednesday chanted "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" while protesting outside the Enforcement Directorate's office in Nagpur against the questioning of party chief Sonia Gandhi by the probe agency. A number of Congress leaders and workers gathered outside the ED's office in Seminary Hills area here in Maharashtra to express solidarity with Gandhi, who recorded her statement for the third time before the agency in Delhi in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. The Congress workers sat in front of the ED's office here and chanted "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" - words from a devotional song which had been popularised by Mahatma Gandhi. They also raised slogans against the BJP-led central government. Gandhi (75) has been questioned for over eight hours by the ED during the last two appearances where she faced 65-70 questions. The questioning pertains to the charge of alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.