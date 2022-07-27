'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: Post-offices to start selling Indian flags

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To ensure that ample stock of the national flag for its ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme is available this Independence Day, the culture ministry has collaborated with the postal department, state governments and e-commerce websites. Officials said 1.6 lakh post offices across the country would start selling the Tricolour from August 1. For adequate production and supply, arrangements had been made with self-help groups and flag manufacturing units. “Three channels are being made operational to make sure flags are available for the three-day programme — August 13-15. State governments and UTs have been asked to create flag delivery points in schools, health centres, Anganwadi centres and ration shops. E-commerce platforms will also join by this month-end. People will be able to purchase flags from post offices if stock is available or can place orders for deliveries,” said an official. Private companies are being encouraged to purchase and distribute among employees.