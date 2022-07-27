Home Nation

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: Post-offices to start selling Indian flags

Officials said 1.6 lakh post offices across the country would start selling the Tricolour from August 1.

Published: 27th July 2022 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To ensure that ample stock of the national flag for its ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme is available this Independence Day, the culture ministry has collaborated with the postal department, state governments and e-commerce websites. 

Officials said 1.6 lakh post offices across the country would start selling the Tricolour from August 1. For adequate production and supply, arrangements had been made with self-help groups and flag manufacturing units. 

“Three channels are being made operational to make sure flags are available for the three-day programme — August 13-15. State governments and UTs have been asked to create flag delivery points in schools, health centres, Anganwadi centres and ration shops.

E-commerce platforms will also join by this month-end. People will be able to purchase flags from post offices if stock is available or can place orders for deliveries,” said an official. Private companies are being encouraged to purchase and distribute among employees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Har Ghar Tiranga Independence Day national flag PM Modi
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Global economy facing a knife-at-the-throat situation, warns IMF; cuts India's growth forecast
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp