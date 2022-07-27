HC directs UP govt to give job to kin of Hathras rape-murder victim within three months

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court issued directives to the Uttar Pradesh government to consider giving employment to one of the family members of the Hathras rape case victim, who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in September 2020, within a period of three months.

The court asked the state government to give a job to the rape victim’s kin in the government or government undertaking.

The high court division bench, comprising Justices Ranjan Roy and Jaspreet Singh, reminded the state authorities of the promise they had made in writing to the victim’s family on September 30, 2020, to give employment to one of the family members. It asked the government to abide by its promise within three months.

The bench further directed the state authorities to consider the socio-economic rehabilitation of the victim’s family and relocate them outside Hathras but within Uttar Pradesh within six months. It also directed the state government to take the decision keeping in mind the educational needs of the children of the family.

The bench passed the order on a PIL which registered a suo moto as "Right To Decent And Dignified Last Rites/Cremation” in 2020 after the Hathras police cremated the victim's body past midnight allegedly without her family’s consent.

The victim’s family had pleaded for a job and rehabilitation outside Hathras. It was submitted on behalf of the victim’s family that after the incident, the victim’s father and her brothers were rendered jobless and the family had meagre agricultural land for its survival. They also pleaded that due to the incident, it was difficult for the family to lead a normal life in the same village where the incident took place.

In its order, the bench also directed Hathras DM to provide travelling and maintenance expenses to the witnesses deposing in the trial.

