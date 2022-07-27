India slams China, Pakistan bid to include third nation in CPEC; calls it illegal and unacceptable 

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday debunked a bid by China and Pakistan to include third countries in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying it passes through illegally occupied Indian territory and that such a move is unacceptable.

India’s response came after a meeting on the CPEC project took place on July 21 wherein Pakistan and China sought the participation of “interested third parties” in mutually beneficial cooperation opened up by the economic corridor, a key part of which passes through Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“India has seen reports on the two countries encouraging the proposed participation of third countries in so-called CPEC projects. Any such actions by any party directly infringe on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” according to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

India has opposed CPEC, which includes a network of highways, rail links, power plants, manufacturing units and massive infrastructure projects launched in 2013, on the ground that projects are being built in illegally occupied Indian territory.

“India firmly and consistently opposes projects in the so-called CPEC, which are in Indian territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan. Such activities are inherently illegal, illegitimate and unacceptable, and will be treated accordingly by India,” he added. CPEC was launched as a flagship venture under Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative.

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday debunked a bid by China and Pakistan to include third countries in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying it passes through illegally occupied Indian territory and that such a move is unacceptable. India’s response came after a meeting on the CPEC project took place on July 21 wherein Pakistan and China sought the participation of “interested third parties” in mutually beneficial cooperation opened up by the economic corridor, a key part of which passes through Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). “India has seen reports on the two countries encouraging the proposed participation of third countries in so-called CPEC projects. Any such actions by any party directly infringe on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” according to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. India has opposed CPEC, which includes a network of highways, rail links, power plants, manufacturing units and massive infrastructure projects launched in 2013, on the ground that projects are being built in illegally occupied Indian territory. “India firmly and consistently opposes projects in the so-called CPEC, which are in Indian territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan. Such activities are inherently illegal, illegitimate and unacceptable, and will be treated accordingly by India,” he added. CPEC was launched as a flagship venture under Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative.