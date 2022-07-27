Home Nation

India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

The Vedic board, which will function like any other educational board, is aimed at combining Vedas and modern education, the minister said.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The government has said it will set up the country’s first national school board for Vedic education. Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Minister of State of Education Dr Subhas Sarkar said that Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Veda Sanskrit Shiksha Board (MSRVSSB) and Bhartiya Shiksha Board (BSB) would be established.

Both will be undertaken by Ujjain-based Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Veda Vidya Pratishthan (MSRVVP), an autonomous body of HRD for promoting Vedic education in the country, the minister said. The Vedic board, which will function like any other educational board, is aimed at combining Vedas and modern education, the minister said.

To a question by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on the details under which the first national school board on Vedic education and the BSB has been approved by the government, the minister said the MSRVSSB has been established as an autonomous body for promoting Vedic Education in the country. 

