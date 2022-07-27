INTERVIEW | Parties which are openly supporting me being threatened: Margaret Alva

Shahid Faridi By

Express News Service

Opposition vice-presidential candidate Margaret Alva tells Shahid Faridi that it is time to stand up and put up a fight to the BJP.

Excerpts:

The odds are stacked against you in the vice-presidential election with the NDA government having a clear majority in Parliament. What is the message that you want to convey by entering the contest?

I felt the need to raise issues, which are of concern to everyone across party-lines. There are issues like constitutional rights of people, of states. Look at what is happening in Karnataka. What you wear, what you eat, even whom students mix with is questioned, they are beaten.

I was in the Rajya Sabha for 24 years and five years in the Lok Sabha. What’s happening today in Parliament? This is not Parliament that we knew. Therefore, the need is for somebody to come forward and say this is not on. Parliament has run for so many years despite differences. They opposed Mrs (Indira) Gandhi, they abused Mrs Gandhi. But Parliament functioned. We debated.

Parliament is not about majoritarianism. It is about discussions and expression of the concerns of people whom the MPs represent. Look at the way farm laws were withdrawn. No debate. 20-22 bills passed in 12 minutes. I am appealing to the conscience of MPs to defend the Constitution.

Opposition parties aren’t united in support of your candidature.

They have their own problems. Parties which are openly supporting me are being threatened. NCP is supporting me, but look at Praful Patel. JMM is supporting me, and see what is happening in Jharkhand. Same thing is happening in the South. I know Jagan Reddy is with me. They don’t let people function. They’ve arrested Mamata Banerjee’s minister. The Delhi CM was telling me they think he would support me so they have started something about his liquor policy. You call it a fair election.

You don’t think it’s a fair election.

When every political party is threatened, then how can there be a fair election?

Is it the Centre’s threat or are there other issues that have kept opposition from backing you?

There may have been some differences. I know nothing about that. I still believe that a consensus will be worked out before August 6 when the election will take place.

Who all do you expect to support you?

Talks are on. Many MPs, even in NDA, have concerns about what’s happening. I have a rapport with many.

Was that the reason why your phone got redirected?

My phone went dead. Then all my calls were directed to somewhere else. The MTNL chairman had to intervene and restore it. It is strange that only my phone should have technical issues after I had spoken to chief ministers, parties and MPs. Suddenly, it went dead. Why do you get frightened by my talking to people?

What do you think about your opponent?

Everybody knows about him. He has been a governor like me, a lawyer like me, he has been in Parliament like me. He has started his political career in Congress like me. I think he has changed four-five parties. But the most important is he spent three years fighting a lady in Bengal, and the poor man comes to Delhi to fight an election and is faced by another woman.

Opposition vice-presidential candidate Margaret Alva tells Shahid Faridi that it is time to stand up and put up a fight to the BJP. Excerpts: The odds are stacked against you in the vice-presidential election with the NDA government having a clear majority in Parliament. What is the message that you want to convey by entering the contest? I felt the need to raise issues, which are of concern to everyone across party-lines. There are issues like constitutional rights of people, of states. Look at what is happening in Karnataka. What you wear, what you eat, even whom students mix with is questioned, they are beaten. I was in the Rajya Sabha for 24 years and five years in the Lok Sabha. What’s happening today in Parliament? This is not Parliament that we knew. Therefore, the need is for somebody to come forward and say this is not on. Parliament has run for so many years despite differences. They opposed Mrs (Indira) Gandhi, they abused Mrs Gandhi. But Parliament functioned. We debated. Parliament is not about majoritarianism. It is about discussions and expression of the concerns of people whom the MPs represent. Look at the way farm laws were withdrawn. No debate. 20-22 bills passed in 12 minutes. I am appealing to the conscience of MPs to defend the Constitution. Opposition parties aren’t united in support of your candidature. They have their own problems. Parties which are openly supporting me are being threatened. NCP is supporting me, but look at Praful Patel. JMM is supporting me, and see what is happening in Jharkhand. Same thing is happening in the South. I know Jagan Reddy is with me. They don’t let people function. They’ve arrested Mamata Banerjee’s minister. The Delhi CM was telling me they think he would support me so they have started something about his liquor policy. You call it a fair election. You don’t think it’s a fair election. When every political party is threatened, then how can there be a fair election? Is it the Centre’s threat or are there other issues that have kept opposition from backing you? There may have been some differences. I know nothing about that. I still believe that a consensus will be worked out before August 6 when the election will take place. Who all do you expect to support you? Talks are on. Many MPs, even in NDA, have concerns about what’s happening. I have a rapport with many. Was that the reason why your phone got redirected? My phone went dead. Then all my calls were directed to somewhere else. The MTNL chairman had to intervene and restore it. It is strange that only my phone should have technical issues after I had spoken to chief ministers, parties and MPs. Suddenly, it went dead. Why do you get frightened by my talking to people? What do you think about your opponent? Everybody knows about him. He has been a governor like me, a lawyer like me, he has been in Parliament like me. He has started his political career in Congress like me. I think he has changed four-five parties. But the most important is he spent three years fighting a lady in Bengal, and the poor man comes to Delhi to fight an election and is faced by another woman.