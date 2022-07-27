Home Nation

Monkeypox suspect at Delhi hospital had travelled abroad: Sources

According to the patient isolation guidelines issued by the Centre, those infected must stay in a separate room with "separate ventilation".

Published: 27th July 2022 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Mexico confirms first monkeypox case(Photo | AFP)

Mexico confirms first monkeypox case. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The suspected patient of monkeypox, admitted to the LNJP Hospital here, had travelled abroad about a month ago, sources said on Wednesday.

A resident of Ghaziabad, the man had fever and lesions for the last one week while his reports from the National Institute of Virology, Pune are awaited, they said. He was admitted to the state-run hospital on Tuesday afternoon and is in the isolation ward. India has reported four cases of monkeypox, including three in Kerala, so far.

Meanwhile, the west Delhi man, who was the first reported monkeypox case in the capital, is currently recovering in the isolation ward of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital. His condition is stable and will be discharged once his lesions are completely healed, sources said.

According to the patient isolation guidelines issued by the Centre, those infected must stay in a separate room with "separate ventilation".

ALSO READ | Contact of first patient of monkeypox in Delhi complains of body ache

They must wear a triple-ply mask while the skin lesions should be covered to the best extent possible to minimise the risk of contact with others.

The patients should will remain in isolation until all lesions have healed and the scabs have completely fallen off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
monkeypox Delhi hospital Travel
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp