No inputs from Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Bengal on school curriculum: Centre 

This is the fifth revision of NCF, incorporating suggestions from a large number of expert groups nationally and smaller panels at the state level.

Published: 27th July 2022 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image of textbooks used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and West Bengal are yet to send feedback on revising the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), the Centre said.

The NCF will be the bedrock of the new NCERT syllabus, and the textbook authority has sought input from the states to include changes. 

The Ministry of Education in a written reply in the Lok Sabha said all states had sent inputs, barring three southern governments and West Bengal. 

This is the fifth revision of NCF, incorporating suggestions from a large number of expert groups nationally and smaller panels at the state level.

The process is controversial as some BJP-ruled states have been charged with promoting saffronisation. The Karnataka government stands out as it was claimed that passages on Bhagat Singh were removed from the Kannada books. 

The Centre claimed that the Karnataka government has clarified the chapter on the revolutionary freedom fighter has not been dropped.

