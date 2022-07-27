‘Physical, mental torture’: Ragging issue hits Indore medical college 

Home Nation

Fearing reprisal by seniors, the juniors had made an anonymous complaint to UGC’s Anti Ragging Helpline.

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: The police in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore registered a case on Sunday under IPC sections dealing with obscene acts and criminal intimidation, besides provisions under the Anti-Ragging Act 2009, against senior MBBS students of MGM Medical College on a complaint by the college administration.

Fearing reprisal by seniors, the juniors had made an anonymous complaint to UGC’s Anti Ragging Helpline. The complaint was accompanied by audio-visual evidence, including WhatsApp chats. According to the complaint, the junior students were confined to a flat, and their mobile phones were snatched from them. They were forced to do sit-ups, slap each other so hard that the sound is loud and clear, made to perform sex acts with a pillow or with batchmates, and compelled to make abusive comments about female batchmates.

“The matter was reported to the police on Sunday,” said college dean Dr Sanjay Dixit. “We’re recording students’ statements. We’ll identify the accused and locate the flat where the ragging took place,” said Sanyogitaganj police station in charge Tehzeeb Qazi.

As per the complaint, the juniors were tortured inside a house located near the college campus for up to five hours per visit. They were warned by the seniors against reporting the matter to the authorities otherwise “their five years in the college would be ruined.”  

The juniors said instead of helping them, some professors supported ragging. “There have been incidents when the professors have said ragging is necessary for personality development,” the complaint said.

