Home Nation

Public representatives being treated 'like criminals': Rahul on Congress woman MP's detention

Tagging Jyothimani's video, Rahul Gandhi said public representatives, who put the sufferings of the citizens of the country on the table of Parliament, are being treated "like criminals".

Published: 27th July 2022 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A woman MP of the Congress on Wednesday claimed that her clothes were torn while being detained by the police during the party's protest against alleged misuse of investigative agencies, with Rahul Gandhi saying public representatives were being treated "like criminals".

Congress MP Jyothimani posted a video of herself being taken in a police bus. "Is this how a Lok Sabha member should be treated," she asked in the video pointing to her torn clothes. Tagging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in a tweet, Jyothimani said they have not done anything to bring down the dignity of the house except raising issues of prise rise and GST.

"But we are suspended. Is this the way women MP's are treated repeatedly?," she said. Don't we deserve the dignity? It will not deter us. But its shameful to all of us," she added.

Tagging Jyothimani's video, Rahul Gandhi said public representatives, who put the sufferings of the citizens of the country on the table of Parliament, are being treated "like criminals".

"Actually this is 'unparliamentary'," he said in a Facebook post in Hindi. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared Jyothimani's video on Twitter and said, "Mr. Prime Minister, these MPs have been elected by the people. Questions on the issues of inflation, unemployment are the questions of the public."

"Tearing the clothes of women MPs for asking questions, dragging them is extreme cruelty. In a democracy, you have to listen to questions on issues. Why are you so scared of questions?" she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp