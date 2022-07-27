Home Nation

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for day amid opposition uproar over suspension of MPs

Published: 27th July 2022 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi

A view of the Rajya Sabha. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Wednesday adjourned for the day amid opposition uproar over the suspension of MPs and other issues.

As soon as the proceedings commenced at 2 pm, opposition members, mostly from the AAP, trooped to the Well of the House. Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the chair, asked suspended AAP member Sanjay Singh to exit the House.

The Opposition members, however, kept on raising slogans. With protesting MPs refusing to budge, Kalita adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned thrice during the pre-lunch period amid uproar by the opposition members and Singh was suspended for the remainder of the week.

On Wednesday, the Upper House was adjourned soon after it met at 11 am and then twice during the Question Hour – first for 15 minutes and then till 2 pm.

