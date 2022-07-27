Home Nation

Rajya Sabha record as 19 MPs suspended for a week, more turbulence likely

Ever since the monsoon session began, the Opposition has been on its feet demanding discussions on price rise and levy of GST on essential items.

Published: 27th July 2022 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

TV grab of Opposition members protesting in the Well of the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

TV grab of Opposition members protesting in the Well of the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With a record 19 Rajya Sabha members being suspended for a week on Tuesday for disrupting proceedings as they demanded discussions on a clutch of issues, including price rise, the stand-off between the Centre and the Opposition is set to intensify further.

Ever since the monsoon session began, the Opposition has been on its feet demanding discussions on price rise and levy of GST on essential items. The government, too, is ready for discussions as soon as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers from Covid.

Opposition leaders are scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss their future strategy in the wake of the suspension. They may join the suspended MPs who have been sitting in protest near the Gandhi statue within the Parliament complex. On Monday, four Congress members of the Lok Sabha were suspended for the rest of the session for displaying placards in the House.

After the first half of the Rajya Sabha proceedings were washed out, when Opposition members entered the Well of the House shouting slogans during the second half. Deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh warned them of action. But the Opposition continued their protest seeking suspension of business to take up price rise.

As his pleas went unheeded, Harivansh asked the treasury benches to move a resolution for suspension. Minister of State for Parliamentary Af fairs V Muraleedharan moved a motion to suspend 10 MPs — seven from the Trinamool, two DMK and one CPI(M). Nine more names were added before the motion was put to vote.

The 19 MPs include M Mohamed Abdulla, S Kalyanasundaram, R Girirajan, N R Elango, M Shanmugam and Kanimozhi N V N Somu (all DMK); B Lingaiah Yadav, Ravichandra Vaddiraju and Damodar Rao Divakonda (all TRS); A A Rahim and V Sivadasan (all CPM) and Sandosh Kumar P of CPI. After the suspension, the MPs refused to leave, squatting on the floor of the House leading to adjournment for the day. AAP member Sanjay Singh was seen tearing up a paper and flinging it toward the chair.

Previous high was 12
This is the highest number of suspensions in one go in the Rajya Sabha; the previous record was 12 MPs during the winter session in November last year

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Members Suspended Price Rise Opposition Centre GST
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Global economy facing a knife-at-the-throat situation, warns IMF; cuts India's growth forecast
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp