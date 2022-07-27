Home Nation

Reserve at least 10 beds in Covid hospitals for monkeypox patients: UP CM Adityanath

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

Published: 27th July 2022 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to create awareness about monkeypox among people of the state and keep a minimum of 10 beds reserved in Covid hospitals for cases of the disease.

People should be made aware about monkeypox symptoms, its treatment and precautions to be taken as per the World Health Organization and the government of India guidelines, Adityanath was quoted as telling senior officials in a statement.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting two to four weeks. Monkeypox typically presents itself with fever, headache, rashes, sore throat, cough and swollen lymph nodes.

India has so far recorded four cases of monkeypox, three in Kerala and one in Delhi. In the recent past, reports of pigs dying due to the African swine flu infection have also been received, the chief minister said.

A containment zone system should be implemented in order to check the spread of the infection, he added.

Following the death of the infected pigs, they should be disposed of as per protocols, and guidelines should be issued for this, the statement said.

Since pig farms are also a means of livelihood for many people, a proposal should be framed to extend financial help to those who face losses because of the African swine flu, the chief minister instructed.

He said COVID-19 was completely in check in the state, and more than 34 crore vaccine doses had been administered.

Till date, 55 lakh people have received free booster doses of the Covid vaccines, the chief minister said, and issued instructions to accelerate the pace of administering these doses.

He said efforts should be made to ensure that every eligible person in the state was given a free booster dose. A total of 491 fresh COVID-19 cases have been detected in Uttar Pradesh, the statement noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp