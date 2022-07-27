Home Nation

Shinde appoints secretaries, treasurer and spokespersons for his Shiv Sena faction

Published: 27th July 2022 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday made new appointments for the Shiv Sena faction led by him.

Trade union leader Kiran Pawaskar and Sanjay more were appointed as party secretaries, while Deepak Kesarkar, Uday Samant, Gulabrao Patil and Sheetal Mhatre were appointed as spokespersons, a release from his office said.

Balaji Kinikar was appointed as treasurer, it added.

Shinde rebelled against Shiv Sena president and then Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last month which led to the downfall of the Thackeray-led government.

The Shinde-led faction has approached the Election Commission, seeking recognition as the real Shiv Sena.

