Supreme Court seeks government's stand on poll freebies by parties

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought to know from the Central government whether political parties could be prevented from promising and distributing ‘irrational freebies’ during election campaigns.

A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli also asked the Centre to check whether the suggestions of the Finance Commission could be sought for a solution.

During the hearing, the CJI sought the opinion of senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, who was present in court for some other matter, on the issue.

Sibal said it was a serious issue but difficult to tackle politically. “The Finance Commission, when it does allocations to various states, can take into account the debt of the state and the quantum of freebies. Finance commission is the appropriate authority to deal with it. Maybe we can invite the commission to look into this aspect. The Centre cannot be expected to issue directions,” Sibal submitted.

The bench then asked Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj to seek the Commission’s view on Sibal’s suggestions and posted the matter for further hearing on August 3.

