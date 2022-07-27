They want to finish Shiv Sena: Uddhav Thackeray hits out at Shinde

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has bemoaned the party rebels plotting against him at a time when he had been laid up for spinal surgery and couldn’t move his limbs. In an interview with the party mouthpiece Saamna on Tuesday, Uddhav hit out at CM Eknath Shinde and his supporter MLAs for their “greed for power” even after Shinde got number two position in the MVA government and the party.

“He (Eknath Shinde) is the chief minister of Maharashtra. Now he wants to gobble up his mother party – Shiv Sena. This is demon-like greediness that no one can satisfy,” Uddhav said. “He wants to be the Shiv Sena president. Even if we had given him the CM’s post, he would not have stopped there. Sena has faced many revolts, but no one tried and succeeded to finish the mother party. But now they want to finish Shiv Sena with the BJP’s help,” said Uddhav.

“I will not blame him or these rebel MLAs. It is my fault that I trusted them blindly. Imagine, they conspired against me when I was in hospital,” said Uddhav. The ex-CM said the rebel faction wants to “steal his Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy as well”. “If they claim they are right by breaking Shiv Sena, then let’s face elections, let’s go to public court where their decision will be final. If people reject us, then we are ready to sit at home,” Uddhav said.

SC to hear Uddhav group’s plea against EC proceedings on Aug. 1

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed Aug. 1 as the date for hearing a fresh plea by the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction against Election Commission proceedings on a petition by Eknath Shinde-led group for recognition as the real Shiv Sena.

Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Thackeray group, urged the bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana, and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli that the proceeding before EC need to be stayed as it would impact the hearing in the case before the SC. The top court said it would tag the fresh plea with pending ones and hear it together.

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has bemoaned the party rebels plotting against him at a time when he had been laid up for spinal surgery and couldn’t move his limbs. In an interview with the party mouthpiece Saamna on Tuesday, Uddhav hit out at CM Eknath Shinde and his supporter MLAs for their “greed for power” even after Shinde got number two position in the MVA government and the party. “He (Eknath Shinde) is the chief minister of Maharashtra. Now he wants to gobble up his mother party – Shiv Sena. This is demon-like greediness that no one can satisfy,” Uddhav said. “He wants to be the Shiv Sena president. Even if we had given him the CM’s post, he would not have stopped there. Sena has faced many revolts, but no one tried and succeeded to finish the mother party. But now they want to finish Shiv Sena with the BJP’s help,” said Uddhav. “I will not blame him or these rebel MLAs. It is my fault that I trusted them blindly. Imagine, they conspired against me when I was in hospital,” said Uddhav. The ex-CM said the rebel faction wants to “steal his Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy as well”. “If they claim they are right by breaking Shiv Sena, then let’s face elections, let’s go to public court where their decision will be final. If people reject us, then we are ready to sit at home,” Uddhav said. SC to hear Uddhav group’s plea against EC proceedings on Aug. 1 New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed Aug. 1 as the date for hearing a fresh plea by the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction against Election Commission proceedings on a petition by Eknath Shinde-led group for recognition as the real Shiv Sena. Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Thackeray group, urged the bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana, and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli that the proceeding before EC need to be stayed as it would impact the hearing in the case before the SC. The top court said it would tag the fresh plea with pending ones and hear it together.