Uttar Pradesh waives road tax for buses plying in NCR

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Bringing relief to the residents of the National Capital Region (NCR), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet on Tuesday gave nod to a proposal to exempt state transport buses and school buses registered in NCR from paying tax when crossing the border into another NCR state.

The state entered into an agreement with three NCR states including Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan over the regulation of road tax. The decision to impose tax only once on vehicles plying in NCR states was taken by the NCR Planning Board on August 31, 2021.

Till now, the facility was being extended to cabs, taxis and auto rickshaws. According to UP Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, this decision was taken to ensure hassle-free travel in the NCR region. Once a vehicle was registered in an NCR area and carried a valid permit, it would not be needed to pay any other tax while travelling within the region. “This will cause a loss of about Rs 12 crore to Uttar Pradesh but on the other hand, it will also benefit lakhs of people,” said the minister.

The cabinet also approved another proposal to provide stationery along with uniforms to students of Classes 1 to 8 in the primary, upper primary and non-government aided primary and secondary schools.

With Rs 100 earmarked for stationery, the amount to be transferred to each student will be Rs 1,200. This amount, including funds for uniform, sweater, shoes, socks and school bags and will be transferred through DBT to the guardian's account.

