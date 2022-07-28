11 detained in Assam for alleged links with al-Qaeda, Ansarullah Bangla

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police detained 11 persons for their alleged links with some terror outfits.

Special Director General of Police GP Singh said the persons were detained from Morigaon, Barpeta, Kamrup (Metro) and Goalpara districts.

“They are connected to Islamic fundamentalism having linkages with global terror outfits such as AQIS (al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent) and ABT (Ansarullah Bangla Team),” Singh said.

He also said that further action was being taken as per the law. The police sealed a madrassa on the suspicion that it “harboured” the persons.

“The Jamiul Huda Madrassa building at Sahariagaon, Morigaon has been sealed, suspected of being a safe house/camp of the detained persons. Numerous electronic devices and incriminating documents have been seized from the detained persons,” Singh tweeted.

Two days ago, one Akhtar Hussain (24) from Assam was arrested in Bengaluru for his alleged links with a terror group.

