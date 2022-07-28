Home Nation

Assam: IndiGo flight cancelled; passenger says plane's wheels stuck in outfield

"There were 98 passengers on board. All passengers deboarded and are safe," AAI official said.

Published: 28th July 2022 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Indigo airlines for representational purposes.

By PTI

GUWAHATI: An IndiGo flight from Assam's Jorhat to Kolkata on Thursday was cancelled apparently after the aircraft skidded off the runway during take-off and a pair of its wheels got stuck in the muddy outfield.

An official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) told PTI that the Indigo 6E757 flight operating on the Jorhat-Kolkata route was cancelled after being held up for several hours at Jorhat due to a "technical issue".

A local journalist uploaded a picture on Twitter showing an aircraft, which apparently skidded off the runway and one pair of wheels got stuck in the soft grassy outfield.

Tagging IndiGo, the scribe said: "Guwahati Kolkata @indigo flight 6F 757 (6E757) slips from runway and stuck in muddy field in Jorhat airport in Assam. The flight was scheduled to depart at 2.20 pm but the flight delayed after the incident."

Replying to his post, IndiGo said: "Sir, we're concerned to hear this and raising this right away with the concerned team. Please share the PNR via DM for the same. We hope you're well and comfortably travelled to your destination."

The AAI official said there was some technical issue with the aircraft and the flight was cancelled at around 8:15 pm. "There were 98 passengers on board. All passengers deboarded and are safe," he added.

When contacted, an IndiGo spokesperson said: "We are currently checking the information."

Comments

