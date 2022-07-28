Home Nation

BJP eyes breaching 'Fort South' with Chess Olympiad gambit

Party is planning to get at least 25 of its candidates elected from Tamil Nadu in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Published: 28th July 2022 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

On July 28, CM MK Stalin will share the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for kick off this mega event. (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As part of a meticulously planed strategy of ‘Mission South’ the Bharatiya Janata Party is aiming to start consolidating its political position in Tamil Nadu through the world’s biggest chess event - the 44th International Chess Olympiad. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whose face the BJP initially wants to make inroads in the states of South India, Tamil Nadu included, will be inaugurating this event to start from July 18 to August 10 at Poonjeri village-UNCESCO Heritage site, about 50 kilometres from Chennai.

“Politics is also a kind of ‘shatranj’ (chess). We –the BJP, have decided to revive this from Chennai by organising the international Olympiad. So, naturally, the people of this state will know how the BJP is caring for the state through is event,” remarked a senior BJP, functionary, associated with the Mission South strategy. 

On July 28, CM MK Stalin will share the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for kick off this mega event. Sources in BJP said the party has plans to get at least 25 MPs elected from Tamil Nadu in the 2024 LS elections by consolidating the party’s position in the state. It was recently hinted by the Tamil Nadu chief of BJP K Annamalai when he predicted to have 25 MPS in the LS.

“There are 140-50 assembly seats across TN in which the BJP through its state unit eyeing to consolidate its position by slew of political activities. And the PM Modi visit to Chennai on July 289 will certainly give a boost to our political mission,” remarked a senior BJP leader, preferring anonymity.

“The recent initiative to make an outreach to the marginalised people of all minority communities has also been associated with the Mission South and being implemented in TN,” said a BJP source, adding state chief of party K Annamalai is being given continuous support from the central leadership. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chess Olympiad International Chess Olympiad BJP PM Modi
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp