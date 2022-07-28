BJP eyes breaching 'Fort South' with Chess Olympiad gambit

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of a meticulously planed strategy of ‘Mission South’ the Bharatiya Janata Party is aiming to start consolidating its political position in Tamil Nadu through the world’s biggest chess event - the 44th International Chess Olympiad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whose face the BJP initially wants to make inroads in the states of South India, Tamil Nadu included, will be inaugurating this event to start from July 18 to August 10 at Poonjeri village-UNCESCO Heritage site, about 50 kilometres from Chennai.

“Politics is also a kind of ‘shatranj’ (chess). We –the BJP, have decided to revive this from Chennai by organising the international Olympiad. So, naturally, the people of this state will know how the BJP is caring for the state through is event,” remarked a senior BJP, functionary, associated with the Mission South strategy.

On July 28, CM MK Stalin will share the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for kick off this mega event. Sources in BJP said the party has plans to get at least 25 MPs elected from Tamil Nadu in the 2024 LS elections by consolidating the party’s position in the state. It was recently hinted by the Tamil Nadu chief of BJP K Annamalai when he predicted to have 25 MPS in the LS.

“There are 140-50 assembly seats across TN in which the BJP through its state unit eyeing to consolidate its position by slew of political activities. And the PM Modi visit to Chennai on July 289 will certainly give a boost to our political mission,” remarked a senior BJP leader, preferring anonymity.

“The recent initiative to make an outreach to the marginalised people of all minority communities has also been associated with the Mission South and being implemented in TN,” said a BJP source, adding state chief of party K Annamalai is being given continuous support from the central leadership.

